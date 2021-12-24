Anzeige
24.12.2021 | 11:52
China Hi-Tech Fair Organizing Committee Office: CHTF 2021 to Kick off This Month Showing Latest Trends in Hi-tech World

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2021) will be open on December 27-29, 2021 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center and Shenzhen World Convention & Exhibition Center, while the virtual exhibition will last five days from December 27 to 31. As China's largest, most effective and influential tech event, CHTF is a platform for international exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy and technology.

Themed "Advance Quality Development and Build a Novel Development Pattern", CHTF 2021 will feature exhibitions, conferences and business networking events. The display categories will include IT, Environmental Protection & Energy, Construction Innovation, New Materials, Smart Healthcare, and Semiconductor Display. International exhibitors representing Belt & Road countries will be the highlights.

Conferences will include the China Hi-Tech Forum, technical seminars, business salons, product launches, and B2B meetings. Guest list: https://www.chtf.com/english/Conferences/GuestSpeaker

This year's virtual exhibition will bring together exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

If you are enthusiastic about high-tech trends or have investment and purchase intentions, CHTF 2021 warmly welcomes you to visit the fair. Free admission badges are available by registering on CHTF's official website. Key visitors will be granted with our special services including official catalogues, VIP rest areas, working lunches, souvenirs and seat reservations for important forums and activities. To register: http://cis.chtf.com/#!/login_en

Official Website: https://www.chtf.com/english/

Facebook: @CHTFChina

LinkedIn: @China Hi-tech Fair

