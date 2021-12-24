- (PLX AI) - Daimler and BYD agree on future setup of DENZA joint venture.
- • Daimler and its long-term Chinese partner BYD signed an equity transfer agreement on the future setup of the DENZA joint venture
- • According to the agreement, both partners intend to complete an equity transfer in DENZA
- • Following the equity transfer, Daimler and BYD will hold 10% and 90% equity interest respectively
- • Both Daimler and BYD remain dedicated to their successful long-term partnership
- • DENZA brand to seek further growth opportunities with new models in 2022
- • Daimler and BYD are confident in the growth potential of the new energy vehicle market in China
