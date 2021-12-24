Philippi, West Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Set to be launched on January 21, 2022, Adam Starks' Vultured is a part self-help book, a part autobiography that highlights the dark side of entrepreneurship by identifying pitfalls in the decision-making process of starting and running a small business. By serving as a cautionary tale, this expository warns against such mistakes that may result in the failure of a small business venture.





In recent years, many people have been exiting the corporate world in the thousands to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors. However, only a few businesses make it past the first year and eventually record success. Dr. Starks cites high failure to success rates are partially caused by aspiring entrepreneurs trusting the wrong people, which has a domino effect that would ultimately lead to the closure of new businesses discussed throughout the novel. As important as this is, it is often overlooked by many entrepreneurs.

Dr. Adam Starks documents his personal experience owning and running a successful business within early chapters of the novel. Dr. Starks explains, he brought his dreams to fruition by establishing a restaurant and performing arts venue, called Wanderlust. However, this business experienced a major decline as he unmasked contractors, manufacturers, lenders, licensers, distributors, and other unexpected partners with ulterior motives as they attempted to dismantle his venture. His restaurant eventually closed, but before then, he learned valuable lessons that inspired him to help other entrepreneurs avoid the same pitfalls he chronicled in his book Vultured.





As explained by Dr. Starks, contractors or supporting business partners often try to scavenge a business cash flow with over-priced products and services to maximize their profitability. Unfortunately, these vulturous practices have dire consequences and often end in the death of upwards of 90% of small business ventures within the first five years. He takes readers through his experience as he planned, operated, and eventually lost his business.

He teaches entrepreneurs how to succeed in their business without getting "Vultured," and how they can make significant decisions based on their business's current financial picture, and how to take calculated risks with leases and loans of any sort. "A viable business depends on spending below your means. If you're taking out loans for survival instead of a plan for growth, expansion, or scaling, then you're merely on life support, waiting for the inevitable moment when you'll have to pull the plug. So, the merciful thing for your well-being is to pull the plug on the business without obtaining more debt in the process," he explained.

Vultured seeks to help all new business owners by providing first-hand account knowledge of business in the trenches and helping them fend off those coming from the lair to unwittingly disrupt their potential success and avoid the same fate as Dr. Adam's dream turned nightmare, so that new business owners can learn to flourish by stepping outside potential risk they may lay ahead of their journeys.

