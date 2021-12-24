DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 24-Dec-2021 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kirill Menshov 1.2 Reason for the notification Senior Vice President for IT, member of the a) Position/status Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 1.3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 1.4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares as a part of a prenuptial agreement Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) n/a 579,173 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 579,173 - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-13 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 2.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrey Kostin 2.2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 2.3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 2.4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 84.29 282,300 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 282,300 - Price RUB 23,795,067 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-20 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange 2.4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Preferred shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0009046700 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 75.80 1,985,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,985,000 - Price RUB 150,463,000 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-20 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange 3.1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeyko 3.2 Reason for the notification First Vice President, Chief of Staff of the a) Position/status Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3.3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 3.4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares a) Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 83.94 500,000 RUB 83.76 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 600,000 - Price RUB 50,346,000 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-22 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 132619 EQS News ID: 1262237 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)