Montag, 27.12.2021
Aktie für KW 52 - Glow Lifetech - potentielle Long-Covid-Perle für 2022
WKN: A2DT58 ISIN: US73181M1172 Ticker-Symbol: P6J1 
Stuttgart
27.12.21
08:55 Uhr
75,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,66 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
24.12.2021 | 17:01
401 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

PJSC Polyus: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

PJSC POLYUS (PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU) Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Dec-2021 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Polyus Gold International Limited 
2       Reason for the notification 
                                     Person closely associated with Mr. Said 
a)      Position/status                      Kerimov and Mr. Sergei I. Nossoff, PDMRs 
                                     (members of the Board) of PJSC Polyus 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment              Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Public Joint Stock Company Polyus 
b)      LEI                            549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary Shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
a)      instrument Identification code 
                                     ISIN RU000A0JNAA8 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 Release of charge and security title transfer 
                                     to secure certain obligations 
                                     Price      Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     N/A       1,817,639 
       Aggregated information 
       - Price                          N/A 
d) 
       - Volume                          1,817,639 
       - Total                          N/A 
       Date of the transaction 
e)                                    22 December 2021 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US73181M1099 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PLZL,PLZA,PLZB,51KC,17VE,17VF,51KB,60GT,60GU 
LEI Code:    549300FUXVT7TF6ZKV71 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  132633 
EQS News ID:  1262266 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262266&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2021 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
