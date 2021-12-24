AU Small Finance Bank Limited: AU Royale World NRE/NRO Savings Account and Debit Card brings rewarding benefits this festive season

MUMBAI and JAIPUR, India, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, AU Small Finance Bank announces a host of features and benefits for its NRI customers with AU Royale World, a premium banking and lifestyle proposition. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as customers have cautiously started heading out keeping in mind all the necessary precautions, AU Royale World gives them access to the finest restaurants and airport lounges across the globe. Those who want to enjoy movies from the comfort of their homes can enjoy complimentary OTT subscriptions under this program.

With AU Royale World, India's largest Small Finance Bank makes banking a valuable proposition for NRIs with higher interest rate (up to 7%*) and monthly interest payouts. Customers can travel across the globe and transact with AU Royale World's NRE VISA Signature Debit Card without paying any mark-up charges. The customer will get a 24x7 dedicated Relationship Manager, who will be the single point of contact for all the banking & financial needs. NRIs can also manage the account through the bank's Super App AU 0101.

While elaborating on the benefits, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, explained, "We understand our NRI customers' banking and financial requirements and hence our services are customized to match their aspirations and lifestyle. NRIs can seamlessly enjoy the best offers while making sure their loved ones are looked after in India. AU Royale World Debit Cards bring together a host of benefits considering the need of this customer segment like, International Lounge Access, Exclusive dining delights, and discounts on international brands, etc."

Benefits of AU Royale World