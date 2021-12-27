EQS-Ad-hoc: Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Financing

Evolva secures additional financing lines to accelerate its growth



Reinach, December 27, 2021 - Evolva (SIX:EVE), the Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products based on nature, today signed an agreement with Nice & Green, a Swiss investment firm, to secure additional financing lines until the end of 2023. The financing lines can be drawn by Evolva in quarterly tranches if needed to support commercial activities and product launches in key markets (pending regulatory approvals), to leverage manufacturing efficiencies and expand manufacturing capacity, as well as to fund the further development of the company's product pipeline. Under the agreement, Nice & Green has committed to additional incremental financing lines in form of convertible notes according to agreed conditions of up to a maximum principal amount of CHF 12 million until the end of 2023. Together with the currently undrawn financing line of CHF 16 million, Evolva has financing lines of in total CHF 28 million available, if needed. The principal amount of each convertible note is, at Evolva's discretion, either repayable by way of conversion into ordinary shares of the company, or in cash. The conversion price is 95 percent of the lowest daily volume weighted average price for a share on the SIX Swiss Exchange during the 6 trading days immediately preceding the conversion. About Evolva

Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library . Disclaimer

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Contact

