Achieving the energy transition is at the top of the political agenda, at least in Germany. One of the biggest challenges here is to achieve climate neutrality in the transport sector by 2045. After all, according to the Federal Environment Agency, the sector is responsible for around 20% of total greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast to the energy sector or industry, CO2 emissions have even increased since 1990 despite the development of more efficient vehicles. Therefore, significant changes are needed to reverse emissions growth and meet new mandates while meeting the increasing demand for mobility and freight. In the passenger vehicle sector, both the automotive industry and policymakers are focusing on battery technology. In contrast, hydrogen fuel cell technology offers clear advantages over electric propulsion for commercial vehicles, which are responsible for about 35% of transportation emissions. First Hydrogen aims to become the leading designer and manufacturer of zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered vehicles in the UK, EU and North America. The conditions for this are favorable. That is why we are taking a closer look at this exciting market.

