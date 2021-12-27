Anzeige
Montag, 27.12.2021
Aktie für KW 52 - Glow Lifetech - potentielle Long-Covid-Perle für 2022
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
27.12.21
08:04 Uhr
0,740 Euro
+0,010
+1,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.12.2021 | 08:22
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 27-Dec-2021 / 06:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: December 24, 2021

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, overdraft loans and expenses in the total principal amount of 649.333.386,27 -TL as of October 26, 2021, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 119.170.000,00; and non-performing portfolio commercial receivables arising from commercial loans, credit cards, cheque accounts, insuarance receivables, overdraft loans and expenses in the total principal amount of 542.602.530,62-TL as of October 25, 2021 to Emir Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 42.100.000,00

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 132634 
EQS News ID:  1262300 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262300&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2021 01:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
