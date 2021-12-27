Das Instrument W0S1 SE0014556718 VESTUM AB AK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.12.2021

The instrument W0S1 SE0014556718 VESTUM AB AK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.12.2021



Das Instrument 4CX SE0007815428 CYXONE AB SK-,75 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.12.2021

The instrument 4CX SE0007815428 CYXONE AB SK-,75 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 28.12.2021

CYXONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de