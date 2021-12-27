The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.12.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 27.12.2021
Aktien
1 NO0011032310 Aurora Eiendom AS
2 NL0015000H31 Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.
3 GB00BKPH9R58 LBG Media PLC
4 AU0000137085 AHP Group Ltd.
5 US09063M2052 Bionomics Ltd. ADR
6 KYG3166N1060 EPIC Acquisition Corp.
7 CA88034V3048 Tenaz Energy Corp.
Anleihen
1 CH1141700547 Union Bancaire Privée, UBP S.A.
2 US11271LAH50 Brookfield Finance Inc.
3 US11271LAE20 Brookfield Finance Inc.
4 US11271LAD47 Brookfield Finance Inc.
5 US11271LAC63 Brookfield Finance Inc.
6 US11271LAF94 Brookfield Finance Inc.
7 USU20371AB33 Countryserv Master Trust
