The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.12.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 27.12.2021Aktien1 NO0011032310 Aurora Eiendom AS2 NL0015000H31 Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe B.V.3 GB00BKPH9R58 LBG Media PLC4 AU0000137085 AHP Group Ltd.5 US09063M2052 Bionomics Ltd. ADR6 KYG3166N1060 EPIC Acquisition Corp.7 CA88034V3048 Tenaz Energy Corp.Anleihen1 CH1141700547 Union Bancaire Privée, UBP S.A.2 US11271LAH50 Brookfield Finance Inc.3 US11271LAE20 Brookfield Finance Inc.4 US11271LAD47 Brookfield Finance Inc.5 US11271LAC63 Brookfield Finance Inc.6 US11271LAF94 Brookfield Finance Inc.7 USU20371AB33 Countryserv Master Trust