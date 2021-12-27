Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Deutsche Bank AG

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash  
 equity membership of Deutsche Bank AG. The membership will expire as of    
 December 31, 2021                               
Deutsche Bank AG has traded with member ID DBL in the INET Trading System    
Member:                 Deutsche Bank AG            
INET ID:                DBL                   
Last day of trading:          30th of December, 2021         





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda  
 Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034553
