Tokyo, New Delhi & Singapore, Dec 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan) Vision Artificial Intelligence Software Platform 2021 Vendor Assessment (link to exclusive site: bit.ly/3sAaeMs).NEC believes this placement is based on the strength of its AI/Biometrics technologies in multiple areas. NEC's AI technologies, including voice recognition, image and video recognition, machine learning, prediction and detection, and research in life sciences and healthcare, are either unprecedented or ranked No. 1(*) in the world.Also mentioned in the report are NEC's use cases that included multimodal biometrics for a wide range of public and private services, including citizen services, payments, marketing, and security. NEC's work has been praised for its performance, especially in the user experience space.The company was also positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2021 Vendor Assessment."Vision AI is one of the emerging technology markets," said Christopher Lee Marshall, associate VP, AI and analytics strategies, IDC Asia/Pacific. "It is critical to watch major vendors and more mature market solutions because the early movers tend to consolidate their strengths with greater access to training data, more iterations of algorithm variations, deeper understanding of the operation contexts that are inclusive of constraints and noises, and more systematic approaches to work with solution partners in the ecosystem.""NEC develops top-class AI/Biometrics technologies and offers high value-added solutions to customers and society in order to navigate a wide range of conditions flexibly and quickly," said Hitoshi Imaoka, Fellow, NEC Corporation. "This recognition from IDC celebrates our achievements and our philosophy of providing the best-in-class technology to the market."NEC's expertise in AI/Biometrics and continuous R&D highlight the company's commitment to innovation and business strategy in the artificial intelligence domain.Furthermore, NEC has been advancing the use of AI in various sectors, including national digital identity projects that facilitate inclusive citizen-centric services, smart cities, hospitality, healthcare, retail, financial services, manufacturing and transportation, and more.(*1) NEC Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST Accuracy Testingbit.ly/3z08eynNEC utilizes digital technologies to create healthcare and life science businessbit.ly/3EpjXHOAbout IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.