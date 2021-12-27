Cloud Equity Group-backed Data Network Services Acquires Datacom Specialists

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Data Network Services ("DNS"), backed by Cloud Equity Group ("CEG"), announced today it has acquired Datacom Specialists ("Datacom"). Data Network Services is a leading managed service provider supporting small- and medium-sized businesses nationally out of its Virginia headquarters. Datacom is DNS's first addon acquisition since Cloud Equity Group's initial investment in December 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Datacom is an Ohio-based managed service provider providing a variety of hosting and management services to its small- and medium-sized business clients across the United States. The company is industry agnostic and has been in business for over 21 years.

"We are very excited the Datacom team has joined Data Network Services," said Brian Shackelford, VP of Internet Technology at Data Network Services. "The alignment between the two companies and their respective clients provides tremendous opportunity for us as we are able to offer a much wider variety of services to the combined client base."

"Becoming part of the Data Network Services team provides Datacom Specialists with an exciting opportunity to combine our resources and utilize our shared values to being the next chapter of growth," said Liam Cummings, Datacom CEO. "As a company with a proud history of committing to quality and customer service, we believe this acquisition positions both companies to better serve our customers."

Cloud Equity Group Managing Partner, Sean Frank, commented, "We appreciate that Datacom Specialists has chosen to join CEG's Data Network Services. We have a strong commitment to partnering with forward-looking founders such as Liam and believe Data Network Services can provide new resources not only to sustain its historical legacy of success but also to accelerate the company's growth. CEG's track record demonstrates that we help companies grow, innovate, and better compete in today's markets, and we are confident that Datacom Specialists and its management team will become a valuable part of Data Network Services."

About Data Network Services

Data Network Services is a privately held corporation that began operations in Virginia in 1987. The company provides consulting, sales, and service for the data communications marketplace. DNS specializes in creating efficient and cost-effective solutions to fit the unique needs of each of its customers.

About Cloud Equity Group

Cloud Equity Group is a strategically positioned investment management firm capitalizing on the rapidly expanding industries of web hosting and cloud-based infrastructure. The company's primary focus is leveraging investor capital in the acquisition of private lower middle market companies that possess high levels of unlevered free cash flow and/or significant opportunity for exponential growth.

Investor Relations

