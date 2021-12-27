DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Multitude Group financial calendar for 2022
Helsinki, 27 December 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of the Group's financial reports in 2022, as well as the Annual General Meeting:
Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 465,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as of 30 September 2021).
Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
|Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
|10587 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 30 921005844
|E-mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|www.multitude.com
|ISIN:
|SE0011167972
|WKN:
|A2LQLF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1262481
