Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Trelleborg AB at XSTO (253/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer Trelleborg AB, LEI: 213800XY16PAWG2PAD14 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instru TREL B SE0000114837 ment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liftin With reference to the press release published by Trelleborg AB on g December 27, 2021 at 14.00 CET reaso n: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contin The opening auction starts at 14.15 CET followed by continuous trading uous from 14.25 CET, December 27, 2021. tradi ng from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commen Order books have been flushed. ts: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Relate SE0011171206, SE0006089751, SE0011171214, SE0006089561, SE0006341459, d SE0011171222, SE0009860570, SE0009860588, GB00BL05TL57, GB00BL08BS57, instr SE0006089207, SE0011171198, SE0006089389, SE0011171180, SE0009859838, uments GB00BW6N9548, GB00BG5WRS91, GB00BG5W6265, SE0017089931, SE0017097017, : SE0017103450, SE0017162563, SE0017162571, GB00BKZZ9B32, GB00BL007501, GB00BL00DV82, GB00BL01DT93, GB00BL032Z49, GB00BL04XY32, SE0012821296, SE0015945316, SE0015945324, SE0015945332, SE0015945340, SE0015945357, GB00BL063T49, SE0009981343, SE0015945399, SE0015945407, SE0015945415, SE0015945423, SE0015945431, SE0015945449, SE0015945456, SE0006089934, SE0015803614, SE0015803622, SE0015803630, SE0015350012, SE0015350020, SE0015803648, SE0015803655, SE0015803663, SE0015806484, SE0016139604, SE0016139612, SE0014452462, SE0015803671, SE0014452470, SE0014452488, SE0015803689, SE0016802615, SE0015350038, SE0016802623, SE0015350046, SE0016802631, SE0015350053, SE0015803697, SE0015803705, SE0016139620, SE0015806492, SE0015806500, SE0015806518, SE0016139638, SE0014965489, SE0014965497, SE0016802649, SE0014965505, SE0016802656, SE0016802664, SE0016139646, SE0016139653, SE0016139661, SE0016139679, SE0015803713, SE0016139687, SE0015806526, SE0015806534, SE0016139695, SE0016833057, SE0016833040, SE0016833032, SE0016802672, SE0016802680, SE0016802698 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB