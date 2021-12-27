Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Nachträgliches Weihnachtsgeschenk? - Heiße Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873098 ISIN: SE0000114837 Ticker-Symbol: TLLB 
Stuttgart
27.12.21
08:28 Uhr
21,980 Euro
-0,570
-2,53 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,69023,18016:01
GlobeNewswire
27.12.2021 | 14:17
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Trelleborg AB at XSTO (253/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer Trelleborg AB, LEI: 213800XY16PAWG2PAD14                
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instru TREL B SE0000114837                           
ment:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Liftin With reference to the press release published by Trelleborg AB on    
g    December 27, 2021 at 14.00 CET                     
 reaso                                     
n:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contin The opening auction starts at 14.15 CET followed by continuous trading 
uous   from 14.25 CET, December 27, 2021.                   
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Commen Order books have been flushed.                     
ts:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Relate SE0011171206, SE0006089751, SE0011171214, SE0006089561, SE0006341459,  
d    SE0011171222, SE0009860570, SE0009860588, GB00BL05TL57, GB00BL08BS57, 
 instr  SE0006089207, SE0011171198, SE0006089389, SE0011171180, SE0009859838, 
uments  GB00BW6N9548, GB00BG5WRS91, GB00BG5W6265, SE0017089931, SE0017097017, 
:    SE0017103450, SE0017162563, SE0017162571, GB00BKZZ9B32, GB00BL007501, 
     GB00BL00DV82, GB00BL01DT93, GB00BL032Z49, GB00BL04XY32, SE0012821296, 
     SE0015945316, SE0015945324, SE0015945332, SE0015945340, SE0015945357, 
     GB00BL063T49, SE0009981343, SE0015945399, SE0015945407, SE0015945415, 
     SE0015945423, SE0015945431, SE0015945449, SE0015945456, SE0006089934, 
     SE0015803614, SE0015803622, SE0015803630, SE0015350012, SE0015350020, 
     SE0015803648, SE0015803655, SE0015803663, SE0015806484, SE0016139604, 
     SE0016139612, SE0014452462, SE0015803671, SE0014452470, SE0014452488, 
     SE0015803689, SE0016802615, SE0015350038, SE0016802623, SE0015350046, 
     SE0016802631, SE0015350053, SE0015803697, SE0015803705, SE0016139620, 
     SE0015806492, SE0015806500, SE0015806518, SE0016139638, SE0014965489, 
     SE0014965497, SE0016802649, SE0014965505, SE0016802656, SE0016802664, 
     SE0016139646, SE0016139653, SE0016139661, SE0016139679, SE0015803713, 
     SE0016139687, SE0015806526, SE0015806534, SE0016139695, SE0016833057, 
     SE0016833040, SE0016833032, SE0016802672, SE0016802680, SE0016802698  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contac Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50                   
t    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                  
 detai                                     
ls:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
TRELLEBORG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.