UMAX Group Corp.: UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Signs Distribution Deal with Foundation Sales and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has signed a deal to distribute its comedy specials with Foundation Sales and Consulting, a company known for its strategic and operational expertise in the film, television, and the evolving digital and technology space.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO), who has been producing content for more than 19 years, says that Foundation will become a great partner.

"We couldn't have asked for a more dedicated and experienced group of professionals," Mr. Fletcher says.

As part of its deal with Foundation, Funny Media Group has developed a new format called "The Cube"-30-minute episodes featuring 15 minutes each from two select comedians.

"The Cube allows us to highlight the work of some of our funniest comedians," Mr. Fletcher says.

Since beginning the shows in May 2021, FMG's YouTube channel has racked up over 1.5M views over only 40 shows. Two hundred shows have been taped, with 160 remaining to be released.

"The response has been fantastic," Mr. Fletcher says.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 19 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition.

Funny Media's social media sites are as follows:

Website: https://www.FunnyMediaGroup.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbv-T0DNjMM

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future?strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.? In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. ?Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.? We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking?statements.

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Web: New website under construction

Website: https://funnymediagroup.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyMediaGroup

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: investors@umaxgrpcorp.com

SOURCE: UMAX Group Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/679569/UMAX-GROUP-CORP--Funny-Media-Group-Signs-Distribution-Deal-with-Foundation-Sales-and-Consulting