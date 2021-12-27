Bangladesh's first agrivoltaic solar power plant is set to receive government approval on Wednesday, Dec. 29.The 3.77MW Soudia Agro Solar PV Power Plant will be located across 12.5 acres of land in the Pabna district in central Bangladesh. The estimated cost for the project is around US$7 million. Developer Soudia Agro Solar PV Power Plant Ltd - a joint venture between Solarland China and local company Mostafa Motors - is expected to sign a power purchase and implementation agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board for the project on Dec. 29. An electricity tariff of $0.1074/kWh has ...

