A diversified and talented workforce, proximity to customers, and strong partnerships on the ground prompted Meyer Burger to establish a PV production site in Goodyear, Arizona, the US.From pv magazine USA In October, pv magazine USA announced that Meyer Burger Technology AG planned to set up a PV module manufacturing facility in the US; however, the location was not disclosed. Today, Meyer Burger announced that it is establishing a production site for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona. Initial annual production capacity is expected to be 400MW by the end of 2022, with the potential ...

