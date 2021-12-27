Redgate: Outdoor Mural by Artist Felipe Ortiz at New Addison Apartment Community Highlights Wildlife from East Boston's Belle Isle Marsh

Breathtaking murals by Ortiz and fellow artist Mia Cross are featured at Addison.

Cross also commissioned by Redgate for new lobby art at One North of Boston.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Colombian artist Felipe Ortiz incorporates imagery of native wildlife from East Boston's Belle Isle Marsh into a new mural he created for the outside at the 230-unit Addison apartment community in Orient Heights.

The breathtaking piece of work by Ortiz adds a second major artistic element to the 230-unit Addison property: fellow muralist and cross-medium artist Mia Cross created a dramatic interior painting which is the signature feature of Addison's lobby.

Located at 144 Addison Street, the project is Redgate's latest high-quality urban apartment development along the rapidly growing Blue Line corridor between Revere and Boston - much of it along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

"The place we have created at Addison is very welcoming and hopefully inspiring to the artist community, and these wonderful pieces of public art reflect that idea," said Damian Szary, a Principal at Redgate. "Felipe's mural not only has created great beauty on the exterior of our building, but it was actually designed to help make the intersection at Ashley and Boardman safer - especially with vehicles turning into the nearby Marriott parking lot."

Ortiz's unique murals are a fusion of artistic themes representing the urban scenery from the U.S., its vast landscape, and fast-paced urban environments. In addition to Colombia's vibrant culture, colors, sounds and dense natural scenery. For this mural at Addison, Ortiz took both of these factors and put them down taking nature's elements from East Boston.

Addison continues Redgate's tradition of innovation and creativity in conceiving resident amenities and community spaces that enable a dynamic urban lifestyle. The project includes a first-of-its-kind maker space on the premises for residents to create, test and launch design concepts, artworks and other projects, establish entrepreneurial ventures, and collaborate. Remote work lifestyles are also well supported with on-site co-working space, including private offices and conference rooms. Residents began occupying units in December.

The Addison maker space, which opens directly to the outdoors via a garage door, will feature state of the art equipment and tools (including 3D printer, laser cutter, vinyl cutter, digital sewing and embroidery machines, gardening tools for tending houseplants, and more), as well as an industrial kitchen where residents can experiment with everything from chocolate making and beer brewing to creating sustainable biomaterials out of food waste.

Cross, a Boston-based artist who is originally from Framingham - Cross' work has been featured in numerous galleries and exhibits throughout New England and New York, and her work lives in private collections throughout Europe and the United States. In addition to creating the Addison lobby mural was commissioned by Redgate to also produce new lobby artwork at One North of Boston in Chelsea, which Redgate developed in partnership with Trans Del Corp.

Redgate has also commissioned artworks for Addison by Cyrille Conan and Craig Lupien. Conan's artwork is a two-story mural located at the main amenity space, he is the son of French immigrants, which is reflected in his artwork. Conan has produced site-specific installations and murals in several spaces including The Museum of Fine Arts and City Hall in Boston. Lupien's mural to be completed in the Spring, will be on the side of Addison's pool. Lupien produces mixed media art treating color and line as a concept expressing the non-verbal.

The range of premium amenities at Addison in East Boston is designed to enhance the dynamic living experience for residents and help forge a sense of community. These include a rock-climbing wall, fitness center and studio, basketball court, game room, pet wash facilities, and a community fireplace with walk-up bar. Apartments are available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom configurations featuring top of the line finishes as well as balconies and private roof terraces available in select units. Additional community improvements include a revitalized streetscape and new sidewalk as part of the development's objective to further enhance this exciting and vibrant neighborhood.

"Creativity and aesthetic beauty and the pioneering drive people have to carve their own path is really built into the spirit and soul of what Redgate has created here in Orient Heights," said Addison Community Manager Ty Brieske, of Greystar - the development's property manager and leasing agency. "These fine works by Felipe and Mia as well as the art of Cyrille Conan and Craig Lupien have been front and center in the place-making at Addison."

About Redgate

Redgate is a strategic real estate advisory and investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices in Baltimore and North Carolina. Through our advisory platform we offer project management, development management, asset management, planning and permitting strategy, and strategic advisory real estate services for corporations, institutions, and investors. Through our investment platform we are owners/operators in mixed-use, commercial, and residential property development, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our equity investors. Redgate creates vibrant apartment communities in targeted urban areas near highly desirable employment and university markets that are easily accessible by public transportation. We believe that every real estate endeavor is unique and deserves a highly tailored approach managed with interpersonal precision. Our professionals live an owner and occupier mindset which benefits every client. Redgate believes in a purpose-built approach that adheres to a common vision, is managed thoughtfully in real time and delivers in both experience and outcomes. Redgate is intensely focused on delivering returns as defined by the opportunity and ensures the right return on real estate. www.redgate-re.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Valentina Mendez

valentina@sevenletter.com

617-646-1060

Cosmo Macero Jr.

cosmo@sevenletter.com

617-799-0488

SOURCE: Redgate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/679732/Outdoor-Mural-by-Artist-Felipe-Ortiz-at-New-Addison-Apartment-Community-Highlights-Wildlife-from-East-Bostons-Belle-Isle-Marsh