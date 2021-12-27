Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics today announces new patent protection approvals in Brazil and in Hong Kong

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB today announces that the Patent Offices of Brazil and Hong Kong have approved a patent of Lactobacillus reuteri covering IBP-9414. IBT is currently developing its drug candidate IBP-9414 in Phase III for the prevention of necrotizing colitis and improvement of feeding tolerance in preterm infants.



The patent covers a novel way to activate the bacteria. Corresponding patent applications are currently pending across several important future markets. This patent reinforces the existing protection of IBT's drug candidate IBP-9414. Additional market protection, beyond patent exclusivity, is also anticipated in the form of Orphan Drug Exclusivity and biological data protection in the US and EU.

The patent provides coverage until 2036. IBP-9414 is intended to be marketed in Brazil and Hong Kong upon marketing authorization.

"We are pleased to have strengthened our intellectual property protection for IBP-9414 through the approved patents in Brazil and Hong Kong. Brazil is in particular a substantial market with about 215 million inhabitants, which makes it a very interesting commercial opportunity for our future product", states CEO Staffan Strömberg, IBT.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world's first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Telefon: +46 8 410 145 55

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22:30 CET on 27 December 2021.

Attachment