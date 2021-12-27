Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2021) - One of the youngest cryptocurrencies in the market, Glow Token, has Announced the "Token Security Development" feature as part of their ongoing expansion.

While 2021 saw many new tokens launched, not all brought something new to the industry, especially in the DeFi sector. Glow stands out from the rest by committing to solve the issues of transparency and convenience for users investing in the DeFi space.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is not as beneficial as it used to be before the rise of mass adoption. Increasingly people are finding it more difficult to earn in ways that they used to earn, creating unfair advantages for large investors (whale), and fewer opportunities for small investors. Glow aims to solve these challenges by spreading wealth throughout its community.

This is accomplished through 3 primary methods:

Dividends: Through the use of stable coin reflections, $GLOW holders gain 10% BUSD reflections from every transaction conducted on the network just for holding $1 worth of GLOW.

Lottery: Each $GLOW holder has the chance to win at least $10,000 BUSD, with a minimum purchase of $50 worth of GLOW, the lottery is triggered every time the lottery wallet reaches $10,000 and then a randomizer selects 1 Glow holder for automatic lottery delivery.

Charity: Glow also has a Charity wallet. 1% of the circulating supply is designated for this wallet. $GLOW holders determine the charity award through a community vote. Our community has the opportunity to nominate and vote on the charities we award each month. Charity includes GLOW community member(s) that are struggling, a non-profit organization, or as simple as buying meals for healthcare workers and providing the tools for frontline workers.

A key differentiator in the way GLOW revolutionizes DeFi and makes it more attainable is in their Token Security Development. A critical factor to GLOW's success is the commitment to 100% transparency with the GLOW community by providing full access to the Founders and development team. This is accomplished through the unique approach of live video calls (Glowcast), directly connecting and engaging real-time with the global community. Whether it be sharing out roadmap accomplishments, troubleshooting issues, or sharing lessons learned in crypto; this approach speaks to the 3 pillars of GLOW - Unity, Clarity and Security. GLOW strives to eliminate barriers, create a safe space for collaboration, and most importantly help educate all investors joining into DeFi.

GLOW promotes community involvement through GLOW meet-ups and volunteer activities to benefit GLOW's global communities. This includes investors gathering together from all walks of life from all corners of the world to discuss future plans for GLOW and through giving back to the world.

Upcoming roadmap items for GLOW include the development of mobile payment applications where users can easily complete payments with $GLOW via a mobile app almost instantaneously. This aligns with the industry best practices and drives utility by integrating Glow as a means of payment. In the works will be future GLOW gaming applications that continue to expand their utility base.

Glow is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, which is one of the most efficient chains in the crypto market. Being a BEP-20 token, $GLOW has everything it needs to fully utilize DeFi, including interoperability with other chains and high scalability.

Glow uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which is proven to be a safe and fast technology when it comes to transaction verification.

GLOW is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) allowing users to utilize Ethereum tools in the GLOW network.

Glow Token Tokenomics

In terms of tokenomics, GLOW is unique, considering the fact that 50% of the initial supply was voted and burned prior to the Presale. Here are additional breakdowns regarding the $GLOW supply:

55% of the supply has been burned to reduce the token supply

30% is designated for liquidity, half is locked and the other half is for future expansion into additional exchanges

5% is designated for aggressive marketing

5% is designated for the development of the company and its products

4% is designated for the Glow Team

The remaining 1% is sent to the above-mentioned Charity wallet

16% of every transaction is taxed for the following reasons:

10% is used as BUSD reflections for all Glow holders

2% goes to liquidity

2% goes for marketing purposes

1% goes for the $10K BUSD lottery

1% goes for the development purposes of the network

The Future of Glow

Glow is still in its early phases having been released on December 3, 2021, making major inroads to completing roadmap phases out of the gate. Phase 1 is complete, including the release of the whitepaper, the creation of the token contract, the website release, and the Glow public sale.

In Phase 2, major milestones completed include both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap listings, 2 contract audits conducted by RugSeekers and TechRate, and awarded 5 - $10,000 BUSD lotteries to our holders.

Upcoming development includes conducting the first charity donation, creating DApps for payment and gaming, being listed on major exchanges, and broadening community involvement.

It is safe to say that this is only the beginning for Glow, and its future potential is GLOWing.

