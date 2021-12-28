EverGrow Coin: EverGrow New Cryptocurrency That Could 100X in 2022

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / EverGrow, a newly launched crypto, is making stunning moves in the crypto market with massive price surges. Since its launch 2 months ago, Evergrow (EGC) coin has already distributed more than $30 million BUSD in rewards to its holders. BUSD is a regulated stable coin managed by Binance and pegged 1:1 with USD. According to BSCScan, a Binance chain explorer, The crypto has already passed the benchmark of 117K+ Token holders and is rapidly heading to 120K Token Holders. EverGrow (EGC) contracts collect 8% as taxes from every transaction and automatically distribute it among the holders in BUSD.

The team behind EverGrow is fully doxxed and, in a recent AMA, made it clear that EverGrow "is not a meme-coin."What makes EGC unique is the suite of utilities being developed in its Ecosystem, which includes the NFT lending platform and BSC NFT marketplace. All EverGrow utilities will be based on Binance Chain, which is currently considered the fastest growing blockchain after Ethereum and offers much lower transaction fees and faster speed than ETH. The lending platforms will allow NFT owners to borrow Stablecoins like BUSD, USDT by keeping their NFTs as collateral. For Q1, 2022, EverGrow has a suite of planned utilities, including an Exchange and crypto wallet like Trustwallet. These upcoming utilities are already in Beta Testing. Once launched, utilities will bring in significant revenue for EverGrow, 100% of which will be used to BuyBack and Burn EGC from open markets.

EverGrow (EGC) Ecosystem will also include:

A content Subscription platform.

A Chainlink Oracle Based Play to Earn Game.

A multiplayer war game.

EGC is hyper deflationary as 2% from every $EGC transaction is converted to BNB and stored in the contracts for Buyback and Burn.

Analysts have calculated that based on the current market cap of just $300 million, Even at just $30 million daily volume, $10,000 invested today would see $273,750 per year in rewards, and that is not accounting for any investment growth. EverGrow's record daily volume exceeded $50 million but is currently averaging around just $1-2 million when the general crypto market was in downfall and investors are waiting for utility alpha launch. With returns at that level, by applying traditional investing valuation techniques, EverGrow could well be the first new cryptocurrency that could 100x in 2022, so the idea of $20-30 million in daily trading volume is very achievable.

