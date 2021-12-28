Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.12.2021
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
WKN: A3DAAU ISIN: CA50203F2052 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Raises Over $19 Million from the Exercise of Share Purchase Warrants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company") announced today a correction to its news release entitled "Li-Metal Raises Over $19 Million from the Exercise of Share Purchase Warrants" which was issued on December 24, 2021 (the "Initial News Release").

The Initial News Release incorrectly stated that the Company's cash and equivalents position was approximately CAD$38.0 million. Li-Metal's correct cash and equivalents position is approximately CAD$28.0 million. This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial News Release.

On behalf of the Board
Maciej Jastrzebski
CEO and Director

About Li-Metal Corp.
Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information visit, www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Investor Contact
For more information on Li-Metal or to be added to the Company's email distribution list, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas
ir@li-metal.com
647-795-1653

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679820/CORRECTION-Li-Metal-Raises-Over-19-Million-from-the-Exercise-of-Share-Purchase-Warrants

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
