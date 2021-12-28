Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to NEW ISLAND 2020 S.L., to build the most complete Beach Club in Spain and offer the best service and a variety of leisure and sport offerings that far exceed clients' expectations.

ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with NEW ISLAND 2020 S.L., a Spanish tourist and leisure development company based on the island of Gran Canaria with a capital infusion of $4 million USD. NEW ISLAND 2020 S.L., is the main trademark, however, the group has several different trademarks as each line of products have their own trademark with products that have their own registry and patent. Specialized in hospitality, marketing, finance, music, textiles and sports. NEW ISLAND 2020 S.L., has great experience in these sectors, with a team of experts trained to make their projects a success which have stood out in the Canary Islands attracting global brand names as partners.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos stated, "We are extremely pleased to be partnering and supporting such an important and innovative project in Gran Canaria, Spain. Ethos is proud to be part of this project and important development, AIRE BEACH CLUB, a project born from the enormous need that the island of Gran Canaria, and especially the municipality of Maspalomas, contains for urgent tourist renovation. Maspalomas needs to renew and differentiate itself in terms of leisure and sports offers. In the post Covid world that is emerging, there is a new need for tourism and new accessible destinations for all of Europe. With 12 months a year of good weather, a characteristic that differentiates Gran Canaria as the best climate in the world, we want to take advantage of this time of renewal to invest in one of the main tourist destinations in Europe. Within 5 years, the complex will be surrounded by 12,000 hotel beds, in addition to a new sports pier, a private airport within the facilities, a new golf course, shopping centre and all the attributes and services to meet the demand of the different audiences to be welcomed. The project will provide employment and career opportunities for local people and local businesses who will benefit from the construction phases and roll out opportunities for the long term."

Federico Cabrera González, CEO, NEW ISLAND 2020 S.L., said, "From me and New Island 2020 we thank Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA for the trust placed in our project and we are proud and happy for it. AIRE BEACH CLUB is the beginning of an exciting project that aspires to position itself in the medium term as one of the most recognized Beach Club brands in the world, offering a gastronomic, leisure, tourism and sports proposal that widely exceeds the expectations of our customers. Trusting that this is the beginning of a long relationship that will lead us to continue advancing in the following projects in which we are working together, such as: WAVE GARDEN GRAN CANARIA and AIRE LUXURY VILLAS.

"Balance between experience and passion will be the key to our success!"

Guillermo Funes, Ethos Associate, said,

"It is a pride and pleasure to be an Associate of the Team Ethos. It is an achievement for me, to be a part in this transaction of this great Project of New Island. It means a little bit more considering this difficult year. I would like to thank the effort of all the Ethos team. Dear Carlos Santos, thank you for letting me be part of it."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information about Ethos Asset Management, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/.

About NEW ISLAND 2020:

NEW ISLAND 2020 is a company dedicated to the development of projects related to leisure and tourism at a global level.

For more information about NEW ISLAND 2020, please visit: https://www.lacompañia.com

