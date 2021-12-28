Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.12.2021
Nachträgliches Weihnachtsgeschenk? - Heiße Spekulation!
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Stuttgart
28.12.21
08:34 Uhr
10,200 Euro
-0,300
-2,86 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
28.12.2021 | 08:28
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results 28-Dec-2021 / 07:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

MMK announces 
THE EGM 
results    PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's 
       largest steel producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("the EGM") was 
       held in absentia on 24 December 2021. The EGM approved the payment of dividends for Q3 2021. 
28 december  Based on the results of Q3 2021, dividends will be paid in the amount of RUB 2.663 (incl. tax) per share. 
2021 
       The Q3 2021 dividend record date was determined as 13 January 2022. 
Magnitogorsk, 
Russia 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Veronika Kryachko       KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru      Financial calendar 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT        10-11 January JPM CEEMEA Opportunities Conference, online 
Yaroslava Vrubel       18-20 January Citi First Annual Emerging Europe Conference, online 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru       25 January  Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update 
               2 February  Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 132806 
EQS News ID:  1262581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2021 01:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
