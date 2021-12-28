There is increasing pressure, globally, for companies to be?held more accountable, particularly when it comes to sustainability and just working conditions, and this topic is only growing in importance. With this in mind,?pv magazine's?UP Initiative spent Q2 2021 looking at what solar and energy storage companies could do to lead by positive example when it comes to the workers, often far removed, involved in the production of their products and services.2021 saw increasing calls for supply chain transparency, including EU draft legislation published on corporate due diligence and accountability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...