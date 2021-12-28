The US is expected to add 78GW generating capacity over the next two years, 49GW of which is expected to be large-scale solar and energy storage.From pv magazine USA In its latest release of Electric Monthly Update, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects 78GW of generating capacity additions in 2022 through 2023. A majority of the additions will be large-scale solar and energy storage projects, forecast to add 62% of the total figure at 49GW. These totals do not include capacity added by smaller-scale distributed rooftop solar project Dependent on configuration and charging sources, ...

