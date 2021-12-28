Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cyxone AB (699/21)

With effect from January 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Cyxone AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 18, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CYXO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017161342 Order book ID: 244449 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Cyxone AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CYXO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017161359 Order book ID: 244448 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com