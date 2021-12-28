Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.12.2021
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
WKN: A2AHCN ISIN: SE0007815428 Ticker-Symbol: 4CX 
Frankfurt
28.12.21
08:03 Uhr
0,165 Euro
-0,023
-12,07 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2021 | 13:05
153 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Cyxone AB (699/21)

With effect from January 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Cyxone AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 18, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CYXO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017161342              
Order book ID:  244449                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Cyxone AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CYXO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017161359              
Order book ID:  244448                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
