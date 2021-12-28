

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) said on Tuesday that it has initiated a pivotal phase III clinical study of PL9643, an ophthalmic solution, in patients with dry eye disease.



The trial, dubbed MELODY-1, is designed to enroll up to 400 patients in multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently anticipated in the second half of 2022.



Carl Spana, CEO of Palatin, commented: 'This is the second melanocortin peptide Palatin has advanced into Phase 3, demonstrating Palatin's expertise and efficiency in melanocortin peptide development for indications with unmet medical need.'



