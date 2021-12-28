BioTech Medics Inc.: BMCS Continues to Add Digital Assets to its Balance Sheet

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND, INC doing business as BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) continues to execute its business plan by increasing its balance sheet with digital assets. To date the Company's balance includes over $75 million in assets.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Inc., formerly BioTech Medics, Inc., has a Delaware Statutory Trust that holds Sumcoin (SUM) on behalf of its shareholders. The investment objective of the Trust company is for the shares to reflect the value of the Sumcoins held by the Trust, determined by the Sumcoin Index value, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities, divided by the I/O stock (the NAV total, as of today, is $.38 and our balance sheet now totals $75.9 million dollars of Sumcoin). Our current share value does not reflect this capital structure (the predicted P/E ratio)… and it is our hope that in the coming weeks our true value is realized.

Sumcoin is the "World's First Indexed Coin" it is a cryptographic blockchain that uses a scrypt proof-of-work algorithm to determine its value (that changes every 20 minutes). People seeking to invest in digital assets (crypto) can invest in our stock and get the benefits of the appreciating value of the Company's stock that is designed to appreciate faster than the digital currency.

BMCS has a fascinating business model that is patterned after other successful companies in this Digital Asset Marketplace. Our goal is to make Sumcoin as liquid as other currencies in this digital ecosystem. We have filed a Reg. D 506c offering with the SEC and we have started raising capital with this exemption. Capital raised ads to our balance sheet, also increases our share value.

Today, we remain in a soft launch of our business plan and in the coming weeks we will have a more robust project launch to a broader targeted audience of digital asset investors. I invite you all to visit our website at www.bmcssumcoin.com to better understand our mission and business model; commented Miller"

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)

EMAIL: tony@biotecmedics.com

WEBSITE: www.bmcssumcoin.com

PHONE: 800.988.3782

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

