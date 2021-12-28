DJ XTPL S.A.: Scientists from the Italian University in Brescia acquire the Delta Printing System from XTPL S.A. for application in biosensors and bioelectronics for next-generation biomedicine

XTPL (WSE: XTP; FRA: 5C8), a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's electronics market, has announced receipt of another - fifth order for its Delta Printing System. The order was placed by the Department of Information Engineering (Dipartimento di Ingegneria dell'Informazione - DII) from the University of Brescia in Italy. Based on the innovative, proprietary nanoprinting technology and intended for rapid prototyping, the Delta Printing System will be used to deposit materials selected by the research team to produce ultra-sensitive and biodegradable organic bioelectronics and ultra-sensitive biosensor matrixes.

The Delta Printing System will be put to use by experts in the field of emerging integrated electronics and bioelectronics, physics of advanced semiconductor and iontronic devices, simulation and modeling of organic and amorphous transistors, who are members of the Microelectronics and Emerging Technologies research group at the University's Faculty of Information Engineering led by professor Fabrizio Torricelli.

"The sale of another Delta Printing System device for such accomplished scientists from the University of Brescia, opens up new opportunities for the use of the unique XTPL technology. The device will support research on the development of advanced highly sensitive and ultimately biodegradable biosensors. These biosensor types can additionally be used in biomedicine, next-generation medical diagnostic and personalized medicine. For XTPL, this is an excellent opportunity to enter another market segment, and - thanks to the position of DII among industrial clients - to increase the commercialization potential of our technology", says Filip Granek, the CEO of XTPL S.A.

The work on development of a new class of biodegradable organic biosensors and printed bioelectronics will be led by professor Fabrizio Torricelli from the University of Brescia, an expert recognized by the international group scientists and bioelectronics producers, and an opinion leader in the area of theoretical and experimental analysis of organic materials and amorphous oxides, as well as in the design of advanced biosensors and integrated bioelectronics.

"One of the focus areas for our research is the development of assistive technologies for the production of a modern class of biosensors, which are sought after by global industrial clients and which must satisfy their current requirements, including in terms of environmental protection. Another aspect is the ability to microfabricate - or build micrometric devices and components. Microfabrication of bioelectronic devices for detecting a single molecule requires the capability of applying ultra-thin conductive structures with a width and pitch below 1 micrometer, as well as with an appropriate viscosity index. Until now, our University did not have a proper system for this purpose - no such solution was available on a global scale. Once we got to know the XTPL technology and its unique capabilities, we decided to buy the Delta Printing System. This investment will definitely increase the potential of the Smart Devices laboratory at the DII. Our research goal is to develop ultra-sensitive organic printed biosensors integrated on three-dimensional conformable and flexible substrates that will be biodegradable after use, a solution which we would like to implement for our commercial partners. The biosensors will be intended primarily for the biomedical industry. We would like to cooperate with XTPL for a longer period to reach this goal", says Fabrizio Torricelli, professor at the University of Brescia.

The global biosensors market in 2021 was estimated at USD 25.5 billion, and is to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2026. Its CAGR is expected to stand at 7.5% between 2021 and 2026 (source: Markets and Markets Research). Analysts pointed out that the key drivers for the growth of this market include: the emergence of nanotechnology-based biosensors, the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and civilization diseases such as cardiological complications, diabetes, and the current COVID-19 pandemic, which increases the need for point-of-care diagnostics and home care.

At the same time, the market of electronic prototyping devices is to see a CAGR of 31% in the years 2021-2031 (source: Transparency Market Research). Transparency Market Research). Global annual sales of printers for R&D, rapid prototyping and small-lot production in the area of the broadly understood printed electronics sector amount to approx. 250-500 devices per annum, at a price of approx. EUR 50-500 thousand per device.

XTPL is consistently developing the business line of prototyping devices for the microelectronics industry. So far, the company has delivered four such devices to a selected group of clients: research institutes, whose progress in R&D and the technologies used in the process are closely watched by global industrial market players.

The XTPL technology is a response to the three megatrends in the production of modern electronics. The industry is currently strongly focused on further miniaturization of the size and weight of electronic devices, modifying their forms and properties, and moving towards an increased flexibility and three-dimensionality. The recent global trend is also environmental protection by efficient use of limited resources while reducing the production waste, which is enabled by additive technology. XTPL develops its proprietary innovative nanoprinting solutions that support those trends, offering them to global players in the rapidly growing printed electronics industry. In 2020, its value was USD 41.2 billion (+11.0% YoY), and in 2025 it is forecast to grow to USD 63.3 billion, while 2030 it is expected to reach even USD 74.1 billion (source: IDTechEx). This means an increase in the market value at a CAGR of 9.0% in 2020-2025.

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative platform technology protected by international patent applications. The innovative additive method designed by the company is unique on a global scale. The technology can be used in the fast-growing industry of printed electronics and in such areas as biosensors, security printing, microelectronics and displays. This technology enables ultra-precise printing of ultra-thin (up to 1 ?m wide), transparent and highly flexible lines that can conduct electricity. The company is undergoing patent protection processes relating both to the above technology and to the products it develops, which will be the final confirmation of their innovative character. The XTPL technology can be applied in the printed electronics market, which is one of the most rapidly developing markets of manufacturing methods. According to IDTechEx forecasts, in 2019, the value of the printed, organic and flexible electronics market was USD 37.1 billion, and by 2030 it is expected to grow to USD 74 billion. Due to the possibility of printing very thin conductive lines, while using ink with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles, the XTPL printing technology can be used in electronic connections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics, the Internet of Things and similar areas. These markets are projected to grow very fast in the coming years, sometimes at a CAGR of even 80%. The area in which XTPL expects the fastest use of its proprietary technology in industry is the precise repair of open defects. This application attracts very high interest not only from manufacturers of high-resolution OLEDs, but also from manufacturers from the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, ultra-precise repair can help speed up the launch of the next-generation displays based on microLED technology, which has all the qualities to revolutionize the market.

XTPLs goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships - in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. At present, XTPL is commercializing its products: inks based on silver nanoparticles for printing new generation electronics components as well as the Delta Printing System, i.e. a precise solution for rapid prototyping with the ability to print very fine structures up to 1 µm for microelectronics

Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt. To find out more, go to: www.xtpl.com

