It gives us great pleasure to announce today that TODO1/iuvity's solutions will have the frontend digital financial experience powered by Modyo integrated with TODO1/iuvity's Open Service Platform. With more than 20 years of digital financial experience, TODO1 is an industry leader powering important financial institutions in Latin America that have served more than 21 million digital customers in the past 12 months.

TODO1/iuvity and Modyo are providing clients and partners with a very compelling value proposition. Modyo's frontend financial platform combined with TODO1/iuvity's Open Service Platform's APIs will give our clients flexibility and acceleration. Time to market can be reduced dramatically while helping to power next-gen digital financial solutions, leveraging the right architecture in the cloud.

The first phase of the joint effort will be to launch new ready to go financial experiences offered by TODO1/iuvity. Designed based on years of know-how in the financial services industry, TODO1/iuvity's OSP provides over 300 rich and extensible APIs that can be leveraged to create unique solutions that meet the most demanding digital financial needs. Customer journeys can be customized by orchestrating business flows, linking existing or 3rd party services and adjusting the visual components to create an exceptional user experience. Additionally, the TODO1/iuvity Open Service Platform's communication layer allows for quick integration to back-end core systems. Modyo will be the Front End, flexible experience layer connecting to TODO1/iuvity's ready to go APIs.

Comments on the News

"TODO1 and Modyo have the ability to power a complete digital banking ecosystem," said Mark Bonnell, CEO of Modyo. "Our frontend platform with a growing catalog of Financial Experiences integrated with TODO1's Open Service Platform API's will help financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation."

"This partnership is aligned with our goal of working with exceptional talent to build state of the art products," said Felipe Uribe, CEO of TODO1/iuvity. "We are excited to join forces with Modyo to continue being at the forefront of user-centric technologies that empower businesses to better serve their customers."

About TODO1 and iuvity

TODO1 is a leading technology company servicing key financial institutions in America. A growing number of over 21 million digital customers in the financial sector count on TODO1's solutions. With an exceptional track record, TODO1 delivers innovative and secure solutions through digital channels to financial institutions that want to positively transform the lives of their customers in Latin America and the US. At TODO1 we seek to humanize the relationship between people and their financial world by delivering digital channel solutions designed to facilitate their use and adoption. iuvity is a new brand created by TODO1 focused on the North American market. To find out more about our company go to www.todo1services.com and www.iuvity.com

About Modyo

Modyo is a fast growing software company that helps digital leaders from financial institutions large enterprises transform their web and mobile channels with a lightweight, fast and secure next-gen frontend platform. With 130 employees today spread across 3 continents, Modyo accelerates digital transformation for clients and partners. For Financial Institutions, Modyo's platform makes it easy to create and orchestrate digital experiences built through Micro Frontends that connect to API's to help Financial Institutions transform faster and build amazing digital customer experiences. Learn more www.modyo.com

