DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021 28-Dec-2021 / 15:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on December 28, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on December 28, 2021. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1. On Approval of the RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 2022. Adopted Resolution: To approve the RusHydro Annual Integrated Purchasing Program for 2022 as per Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes. Item 2. On Review of the Report on Compliance with the RusHydro Information Policy. Adopted Resolution: To approve the Report on Compliance with the RusHydro Information Policy in 2021 as per Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes. Item 3. On Consideration of Issues Materially Important for the Company: 3.1. On the Development of the RusHydro Group Electric Charging Infrastructure. Adopted Resolution: To take into consideration the Report on the Development of the RusHydro Group Electric Charging Infrastructure as per Schedule No. 3 to the Minutes. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 133066 EQS News ID: 1262888 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262888&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2021 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)