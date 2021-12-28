MMC Norilsk Nickel: Shareholders of Nornickel approved the dividend for 9 months of 2021

DJ SHAREHOLDERS OF NORNICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR 9 MONTHS OF 2021

PRESS RELEASE

December 28, 2021

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

SHAREHOLDERS OF NORNICKEL APPROVED THE DIVIDEND FOR 9 MONTHS OF 2021

Moscow - On 27 December 2021, Shareholders of Nornickel held the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM approved the interim dividend for the 9 months of 2021 in the amount of RUB 1,523.17 per ordinary share (approximately 20.81 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of 27.12.2021). The interim dividend will amount to a total of RUB 232.84 bn (approximately USD 3.18 bn)

The dividend record date has been set on 14 January 2022.

EGM materials are available on Nornickel website.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

