International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces Social Media Links

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders.

To comply with SEC guidelines IDVV would like to announce that it will be using the following social media pages and/or links to disseminate information about Company activities.

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

FACEBOOK

https://fb.me/IDVVcorp

The Company plans to utilize social media outlets as a means of keeping shareholders continually updated on upcoming M & A activities, filings and general updates.

We encourage any shareholder or potential shareholder to follow us.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

