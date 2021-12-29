Kamux moves to larger premises in Kaarina - expanding the selection

HELSINKI, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is relocating to larger premises in Kaarina, and at the same time the selection of cars will expand.

"Kamux has been doing car sales in Kaarina for four years now, and now we are relocating to a bigger showroom. The large yard area is perfect for a car dealership and will clearly allow us to expand our operations. The store premises also work well for us and we are able to serve our customers well. The location close to the Turku-Helsinki main road is excellent. The change will allow us to expand our selection, we'll be able to offer our customers a wide variety of makes and models for their mobility needs, and our service will be supported by our other stores in the surrounding area in Turku and Raisio. Shopping is also easy through digital channels," says Jani Saarinen, Regional Manager of Kamux Finland.

Buy a car or sell a car

At Kamux, the selection of cars is not limited to just one store.

"Kamux's entire selection of more than 5,000 cars is easily and conveniently accessible to customers, regardless of where the car of interest is physically located. The cars are transferred wherever the customer is. In addition to selling, we also buy cars, so it's worth asking for a quote on your current car," Saarinen reminds.

Kamux's Kaarina store at the address Autoilijankatu 30 will open in early February.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold almost 400,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

