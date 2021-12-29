Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Change of Auditor

29 December2021

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Change of Auditor

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Thornton as auditor to the Company. The appointment of Grant Thornton will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The appointment of Grant Thornton follows the resignation of BDO LLP who has confirmed to the Company that there are no circumstances connected with its resignation which it considers should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

