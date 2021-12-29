DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel Wins Analdex-ProColombia National Export Award 2021



29.12.2021 / 08:00

News Release Majorel Wins Analdex-ProColombia National Export Award 2021 Luxembourg, 29 December 2021 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, has been chosen as the winner of the Analdex - ProColombia 2021 National Export Award. The jury for the award commended Majorel for its market diversification and international strategy of partnering with public and private entities to support training, innovation and social development. They recognized that Majorel accomplished this through creating job opportunities and training, particularly focused on the younger generation. Íñigo Arribalzaga, Regional CEO of Majorel in Iberia, Italy & Latin America, said: "We are very proud to be recognized for our work in creating career opportunities in Colombia in the fast-growing digital services sector. Our local community education and entrepreneurship program, which focuses on developing language capabilities, is one of the initiatives we run as part of our global impact sourcing strategy to create job opportunities for those most in need." Íñigo Arribalzaga received the award from the President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, in a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Bogotá. Also in attendance was María Ximena Lombana (Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism), Díaz Molina (executive president of Analdex), and Flavia Santoro (president of ProColombia). Analdex (National Association of Exporters) and ProColombia (Colombian government agency in charge of promoting exports, international tourism and foreign investment) have been recognizing the work of Colombian and international entrepreneurs, who stand out for diversification, innovation, creativity and quality, for over three decades. For this edition of the awards, 168 nominations were received from all over the country.

