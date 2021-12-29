Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
WKN: A2JK4Q ISIN: CH0106213793 
Lang & Schwarz
29.12.21
09:05 Uhr
1,663 Euro
+0,038
+2,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2021 | 08:08
Polyphor AG: Polyphor to Inform about the Financing of its Merger Partner EnBiotix

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ALLSCHWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Polyphor AG (SIX:POLN) and EnBiotix Inc. today announced that EnBiotix has completed a convertible debenture raise of USD 11 million to finance its future operations. With this financing the last major step towards the closing of the merger between Polyphor and EnBiotix has been made and the closing is expected to take place before year end 2021. Upon completion of the merger transaction, Polyphor and EnBiotix will merge, whereby Polyphor will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of EnBiotix in exchange for around 35.3 million shares of Polyphor common stock. The combined entity will be renamed Spexis AG. Additional information can be found via press release issued by EnBiotix (http://www.enbiotix.com/media/pressreleases/).

"We are very pleased that we have now completed this last and important step catalyzing the closing of the business combination of EnBiotix and Polyphor to create Spexis", said Jeffrey D. Wager, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EnBiotix. "We believe that Spexis will pursue a unique position as a rare disease and oncology company and look very much forward to generating a powerful platform for pipeline and corporate development."

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com

For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research-oriented Swiss biopharmaceutical company with a leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is headquartered in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). www.polyphor.com .

About EnBiotix

Enbiotix is a privately-held, rare disease company with an initial focus on chronic respiratory diseases. EnBiotix is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA with its affiliate, EnBiotix, GmbH based in Leipzig, Germany. www.enbiotix.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Polyphor AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679996/Polyphor-to-Inform-about-the-Financing-of-its-Merger-Partner-EnBiotix

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
