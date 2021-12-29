Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Touchstone Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our", "us" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) is pleased to present its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report (the "Report"), outlining our progress and initiatives on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. This Report was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and provides all stakeholders insight into our environmental stewardship, community involvement and effective governance standards.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our strategy while developing this sustainability report was to keep it aligned with the Company's vision and values which hold environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance at the forefront."

Our 2020 ESG highlights included:

committed to having zero produced water released into the environment from 2023 onward;

established a greenhouse gas emissions baseline from which we can continue to minimize our environmental footprint;

achieved zero employee incidents, confirming our dedication to safety;

adapted our operations quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring the well-being of our employees and supporting residents within the communities we operated; and

initiated an HSSE Committee (Health, Safety, Social and Environmental) of the Board mandating specific ESG and sustainability responsibilities.

Our Report was driven by various ESG reporting standards for the 2020 calendar year that followed the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board - Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production (EM-EP) Standard (SASB) as well as the guidelines set forth by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). The full Report can be accessed on our corporate website (www.touchstoneexploration.com).

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

