Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Finnish Hospital

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Finnish Hospital



Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 system order from a customer in Finland.

Nexstim's NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is CE marked for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: "We have been happy to see strong interest in system upgrades among our existing customers this year. In addition to acquiring new customers, maintaining long-term customer relationships is important to us. At Nexstim, we constantly work on providing our customers with the best possible solutions, and system upgrades are an example of the valuable work of the Nexstim team."

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

