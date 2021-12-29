Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Anleger ergreifen diese Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RAQM ISIN: GB00B3DDP128 Ticker-Symbol: NNH1 
Frankfurt
28.12.21
09:44 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK PEARL SA
BLACK PEARL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACK PEARL SA8,140-1,45 %
PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG16,000-1,84 %
PRESIDENT ENERGY PLC0,0170,00 %
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC0,389-2,38 %
VECTOR GROUP LTD15,080-0,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.