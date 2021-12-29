The title of Martin Schachinger's October market commentary was "Module prices set to rocket back to 2019 levels." This month, he writes that prices have already reached December 2018 levels and notes that there is no reversal in sight. Prices for all module technologies have once again risen by an average of 3 percentage points since last month.From pv magazine 12/2021 Even the few lower-capacity PV products still available in the market in 2021 - that is, below 300 W for 60/120 cells or 400 W for 72/144 cells - are now being traded at rates that are only acceptable in the most dire of circumstances. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...