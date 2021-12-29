NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in ICA Gruppen due to offer (243/21)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 213/21, ICA-handlarnas Förbund and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB, through Murgröna Holding AB (Murgröna), have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in ICA Gruppen AB (ICA Gruppen). On December 20, 2021, Murgröna announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. NASDAQ has approved the delisting application received from ICA Gruppen. The last trading day in ICA Gruppen share is January 13, 2022. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets 3.5.3.7 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to January 10, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in ICA Gruppen (ICA) according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1035048