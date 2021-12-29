Brazil's deployment of distributed generation PV (below 5 MWp) has exploded from a total capacity of 500 MW in 2018 to 7 GW by September of this year. The trigger for this increase, alongside rocketing electricity prices, was the 2019 proposal of law 5829, writes IHS Markit analyst Angel Antonio Cancino. The proposal is expected to pass into law at the end of this year and will gradually introduce grid-access charges for residential and commercial system owners.From pv magazine 12/2021 On Aug. 18, a revised version of the 5829 law was approved by the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil. The new version ...

