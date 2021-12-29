Video B-roll content will be available from 00:30 GMT Jan 1st 2022 via:

First Guinness World Records attempt will be for the 'Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously' and the second attempt is for the 'Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display

Celebrations will start from December 30 as visitors can discover camping facilities with live DJ music, food trucks and children's play areas, assuring a three-nights extended stay away from city-bustle

Live concerts and various entertainment areas will also be the highlight of the celebrations

Ras Al Khaimah is set to mesmerise the world with a never-before-seen New Year's Eve fireworks spectacle that aims to clinch two Guinness World Records for the 'Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously' and secondly the 'Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display.'

Al Marjan Island will be an ephemeral theater of a super wide fireworks with never-before-seen pyrotechnic drones performances. With more than 15,000 fireworks effects, 5000 hours of work, over 130 sea pontoons and a fleet of hundreds of pyrotechnic drones, the display is all set to hold two Guinness World Records, assuring visitors the most memorable New Year's Eve experience.

The show is set to last an impressive 12 minutes, promises awe-inspiring moments with the compelling drone show, and sensational pyrotechnics.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected, including from international markets, the event is being organised by following all social distancing protocols and other safety guidelines with the support of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health Prevention.

Ras Al Khaimah had welcomed 2021 with a dazzling 10-minute fireworks show that underlined the UAE's message of hope, peace and achievements. Ras Al Khaimah also made history with the New Year's Eve Gala of 2020, which won the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for the 'Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously' and the 'Longest Fireworks Waterfall.' The Emirate secured two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the 'Longest chain of fireworks' and the 'Longest straight line of fireworks with the 2019 New Year's Eve Fireworks.

