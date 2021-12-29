Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with INN to increase market awareness of Gold79. With active exploration programs continuing at our Gold Chain, Arizona project and with drill permitting nearing completion at our Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project we anticipate an exciting year ahead for Gold79."

Under the terms of the agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN a cash fee of $4,167 per month, plus applicable taxes. The agreement has a term of 12 months commencing January 1, 2022. INN will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for services under the agreement. INN currently holds 833,400 common shares and 416,700 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 0.86% of the Company's outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. Gold79 and INN are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and INN is an arm's length party to the Company.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108580