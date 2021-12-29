THC Therapeutics, Inc: Kevin Bell CO-Founder & CEO of Kali Partners/VP of Tyson 2.0 joins THC Therapeutics

THCT plans for growth with focus on potential acquisitions in the Cannabis and Psychedelics industries

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," has entered into a Consulting Agreement with the consulting company of Kevin Bell and Edward Culhane, Five Points Consulting, with the prime objective of identifying and executing growth opportunities for THC Therapeutics in the Cannabis and Psychedelics industries through potential strategic acquisitions and entering new markets.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Kevin Bell is the Co-Founder and CEO of Kali Partners and VP of Tyson 2.0. With 30-plus years of experience in the Cannabis industry, Bell provides specialized knowledge of the operational, regulatory, and legal issues surrounding the cannabis industry. Over the course of his career, he has owned, operated, and exited more than a dozen successful businesses and introduced industry-changing ideas to emerging markets both domestically and internationally. Bell has facilitated mergers & acquisitions in numerous Cannabis companies.

"THC Therapeutics is well positioned to exploit inefficiencies and capitalize on emerging opportunities in Cannabis and Psychedelicsindustries. I look forward to taking the company to the next level and growing revenue and increasing value for investors," said Bell.

Brandon Romanek, Founder & CEO of THC Therapeutics, commented, "I could not be more excited to have Kevin as part of the THCT team. Kevin and I have met several times; the knowledge, passion and drive that he has for the Cannabis industry is like nothing I have ever seen. Kevin is truly a Cannabis industry pioneer. Very few people have such deep experience and extensive contacts within the Cannabis industry."

Kevin Bell stated, "We have been searching for a publicly-traded company to partner with, but it was never the right fit. I was introduced to Brandon Romanek through THC Therapeutics' senior advisor, Dr. Jesse Dean. After meeting Brandon, I knew we could build something very special together for THC Therapeutics."

Edward Culhane is a principal of Five Points Consulting, co-founder of Kali Partners and has 19 years' experience as a business attorney specializing in Mergers and Acquisitions, Private Equity, Venture Capital and Securities, including several years advising clients on strategic transactions in the Cannabis space.

Romanek further said, "The Five Points Consulting team brings a rare combination of skills and talent to bear for THC Therapeutics. We believe Kevin and Ed are going to quickly create an impact for THC Therapeutics within the Cannabis and Psychedelics industries. I consider this our biggest hire/partnership in the history of THCT."

About THC Therapeutics

THC Therapeutics, Inc. | A publicly traded cannabis company.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT) is focused on developing its patented dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator® is to greatly accelerate the drying time of cannabis while sanitizing it. The dHydronator® can be used to dry a variety of herbs; it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it can reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company may also focus some of its future operations on participation in cannabis-testing lab facilities and developing personal wellness centers. The Company is seeking partnerships in the Cannabis & Health/Wellness industries in the United States & Canada.

Investor & Media Contact:

Email: info@THCT.io

Phone: 833-420-THCT

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the cannabis industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators and vendors, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

