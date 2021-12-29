Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Welle liefert Indizien für massive Neubewertung von East Africa Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Xetra
29.12.21
14:50 Uhr
32,840 Euro
+0,065
+0,20 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,84032,84515:12
32,84032,84515:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2021 | 13:41
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips completes cancellation of 33.5 million shares


December 29, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 33.5 million of its shares. Philips' current issued share capital amounts to EUR 176,779,793.80 representing 883,898,969 common shares.

The cancelled shares include 20.5 million shares acquired under the EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program* that was initiated in the first quarter of 2019, and is now completed.

The cancelled shares further include 13.0 million shares that Philips acquired under the ongoing EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program* that was announced on July 26, 2021. These shares were acquired through open market purchases in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, Philips had already entered into a number of forward transactions, covering approximately half of this program, with settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Further details on Philips' current repurchase program and previous programs can be found here.

* For capital reduction purposes

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.


PHILIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.